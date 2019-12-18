CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville girls basketball team fell to visiting Ridgway on Wednesday night 30-18.
Briana Swindell had five points to lead the Lady Tide, while Tarah Jacobson and Hannah Condon each had four.
Curwensville dropped to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the AML. The Lady Tide host Clearfield on Dec. 27.
Ridgway—30
Fullen 1 0-2 2, Rohr 6 0-2 12, Steis 3 0-0 6, Colaugh 1 0-0 2, Peterson 2 0-0 4, Delhunty 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 0-6 30.
Curwensville—18
Condon 2 0-0 4, Jacobson 1 1-2 4, Swindell 2 0-0 5, Bakaysa 1 0-0 2, Henry 1 1-2 3, Witherite 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 2-4 18.
Three-pointers: Jacobson, Swindell.
Score by Quarters
Ridgway 8 2 16 4—30
Curwensville 4 3 3 8—18