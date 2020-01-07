CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys basketball team fell to visiting DuBois Central Catholic on Tuesday 45-30.
Ty Terry led the Tide with 17 points. Adam Miller added seven points.
Curwensville dropped to 1-5 overall. The Tide host Harmony on Thursday.
DuBois Central Catholic—45
Parsley 0 0-0 0, Foster 0 0-0 0, Kness 5 6-7 19, Starr 1 1-2 3, Kosko 4 0-0 8, Srock 1 0-0 2, Way 1 0-0 2, Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Meholick 2 0-0 5, Armanini 2 0-0 5, Spellen 0 1-2 1. Totals: 16 8-11 45.
Curwensville—30
Terry 6 1-3 17, Lee 0 0-0 0, McGarry 1 0-1 3, Lezzer 0 0-0 0, Condon 0 0-0 0, Lansberry 0 3-4 3, Rowles 0 0-0 0, Miller 2 3-3 7. Totals: 9 7-11 30.
Three-pointers: Kness 3, Meholick, Armanini. Terry 4, McGarry.
Score by Quarters
DCC 14 10 8 13—45
Curwensville 8 16 4 2—30