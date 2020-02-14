CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville girls basketball team closed out its season on a three-game win streak, as the Lady Tide topped Sheffield 51-19 on Friday night.
The Lady Tide were led by senior Tarah Jacobson, who finished the night with 23 points. Fellow senior Briana Swindell added 12.
Curwensville finished the season at 7-15 overall.
Sheffield—19
Schmader 2 0-0 4, Grubs 1 0-0 2, Goldthweight 1 0-0 2, Lauffenberger 0 1-2 1, Dunham 3 4-4 10, Lyon 0 0-2 0, Gregerson 0 0-0 0, Frederick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 5-6 19.
Curwensville—51
Swindell 5 0-1 12, Jacobson 10 1-2 23, Bakaysa 4 1-2 9, Henry 1 0-2 2, Pentz 2 0-0 5, Cossar 0 0-0 0, Weber 0 0-0 0, Caldwell 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 2-7 51.
Three-pointers: Swindell 2, Jacobson 2, Pentz.
Score by Quarters
Sheffield 5 6 2 6—19
Curwensville 14 13 8 16—51