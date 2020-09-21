CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville volleyball team defeated Clearfield in four sets on Monday, 25-18, 25-19, 23-25 and 25-20.
Emma Caldwell led the Lady Tide with 29 assists and nine service points.
Alyssa Bakaysa had 13 kills, while Bella Guthrie served up 11 points.
Janessa Snyder had nine service points, seven kills and four aces for Curwensville.
The Lady Tide improved to 1-2 on the season.
They host DuBois Central Catholic tonight.
Clearfield was led by Ruby Singleton and Alaina Fedder, who had 12 service points each.
Paige Morgan and Olivia Bender had four kills a piece.
Lauren Ressler tallied 18 assists.
Clearfield dropped to 0-3 overall.
The Lady Bison trael to Penns Valley tonight.
Clearfield won the junior varsity match in three sets.