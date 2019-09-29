CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville girls soccer team downed Brookville 5-2 on Saturday morning during their Inaugural Give Cancer the Cleat fundraiser.
The Lady Tide booster club donated $1,000 to the Clearfield County Cancer Support Inc.
Chloe Davis netted a hat trick for Curwensville, while Emma Rebar had a goal and two assists.
Haylee Mullins had a goal and an assist, while Breanne Spencer also helped on a goal.
Maura Bunnell made 17 saves for the Lady Tide.
Curwensville improved to 7-4 overall and 7-2 in league play. The Lady Tide travel to Ridgway today.
Curwensville 5, Brookville 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Chloe Davis, C, (Breanne Spencer), 0:20.
2. Davis, C, (Emma Rebar), 3:00.
3. Rebar, C, 11:00.
4. Madison McAninch, B, 15:00.
5. Haylee Mullins, C, (Rebar), 22:00.
6. McAninch, B, 36:10.
Second Half
7. Davis, C, (Mullins), 28:31.