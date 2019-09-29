Curwensville soccer pinkout

The Curwensville girls soccer team held its Inaugural Give Cancer the Cleat fundraiser during its game with Brookville on Saturday at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium. The Lady Tide raised $1,000 for the Clearfield County Cancer Support Inc. Curwensville also won the game 5-2.

Chloe Davis netted a hat trick for Curwensville, while Emma Rebar had a goal and two assists.

Haylee Mullins had a goal and an assist, while Breanne Spencer also helped on a goal.

Maura Bunnell made 17 saves for the Lady Tide.

Curwensville improved to 7-4 overall and 7-2 in league play. The Lady Tide travel to Ridgway today.

Curwensville 5, Brookville 2

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Chloe Davis, C, (Breanne Spencer), 0:20.

2. Davis, C, (Emma Rebar), 3:00.

3. Rebar, C, 11:00.

4. Madison McAninch, B, 15:00.

5. Haylee Mullins, C, (Rebar), 22:00.

6. McAninch, B, 36:10.

Second Half

7. Davis, C, (Mullins), 28:31.

