Sunday, July 14
- 6 p.m.: Vespers service conducted by members of the Curwensville Ministerium with special music by the Curwensville Town Choir
- 7 p.m.: Service Above Self award presented by the Curwensville Rotary Club
Monday, July 15
- 6 p.m.: Miss Curwensville Days pageant
- 8 p.m.: Music by DJ Super Stew
- Dusk: Fireworks display
Tuesday, July 16
- 6 p.m.: Performance by Touch of Gold
- 8 p.m.: Music by DJ Super Stew
Wednesday, July 17
- 6 p.m.: Performance by Grampian Community Band
- 8 p.m.: Performance by The SharpTones
Thursday, July 18
- 5:30-6:15 p.m.: Registration for the fiddler’s contest
- 6:30: The Fiddler’s Contest
- 8 p.m.: Performance by Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band
Friday, July 19
- 8 p.m.: Performance by the Moore Brothers
Saturday, July 20
- 7:30-8:30 a.m.: Late registration for the Curwensville Susquehanna Classic 5K walk/10K run
- 8:30 a.m.: Buses board for the starting line of the Curwensville Susquehanna Classic
- 9 a.m.: Curwensville Susquehanna Classic race begins and registration gets underway for the car show
- Noon: Registration closes for the car show
- 1 p.m.: Judging begins for the car show through 4 p.m.
- 4 p.m.: Car show awards announced
- 6:30 p.m.: Curwensville Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. firemen’s parade
- 8 p.m.: Performance by Twin Reverb