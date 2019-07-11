Sunday, July 14

  • 6 p.m.: Vespers service conducted by members of the Curwensville Ministerium with special music by the Curwensville Town Choir
  • 7 p.m.: Service Above Self award presented by the Curwensville Rotary Club

Monday, July 15

  • 6 p.m.: Miss Curwensville Days pageant
  • 8 p.m.: Music by DJ Super Stew
  • Dusk: Fireworks display

Tuesday, July 16

  • 6 p.m.: Performance by Touch of Gold
  • 8 p.m.: Music by DJ Super Stew

Wednesday, July 17

  • 6 p.m.: Performance by Grampian Community Band
  • 8 p.m.: Performance by The SharpTones

Thursday, July 18

  • 5:30-6:15 p.m.: Registration for the fiddler’s contest
  • 6:30: The Fiddler’s Contest
  • 8 p.m.: Performance by Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band

Friday, July 19

  • 8 p.m.: Performance by the Moore Brothers

Saturday, July 20

  • 7:30-8:30 a.m.: Late registration for the Curwensville Susquehanna Classic 5K walk/10K run
  • 8:30 a.m.: Buses board for the starting line of the Curwensville Susquehanna Classic
  • 9 a.m.: Curwensville Susquehanna Classic race begins and registration gets underway for the car show
  • Noon: Registration closes for the car show
  • 1 p.m.: Judging begins for the car show through 4 p.m.
  • 4 p.m.: Car show awards announced
  • 6:30 p.m.: Curwensville Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. firemen’s parade
  • 8 p.m.: Performance by Twin Reverb

