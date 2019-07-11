Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. knows how to host a parade. The company invites lots of shiny emergency apparatus, high-stepping and well-rehearsed bands, colorful floats and numerous smiling dignitaries. Last year more than 100 units wound their way through the streets of Curwensville to the delight of thousands of spectators.
The annual Curwensville Days firemen’s parade is set for Saturday, July 20 at 6:30 p.m. Units will make their way down State Street, turning onto Filbert Street and finishing up on Susquehanna Avenue near its intersection with state Route 969, Lumber City Highway.
The fire company knows how to host a parade because it has been doing so for 48 years beginning in 1971, Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. of Curwensville agreed to participate in what would become the Curwensville Days festival by volunteering to sponsor a parade, one of the culminating events to a week of family-friendly fun.
Entries for the 2019 parade are still being accepted.
For additional information about the parade or to register to participate contact Chairman Bill Williams Jr. at 236-7577.
Any group or unit that does not register prior to Sunday, July 14, will be placed at the end of the procession, Williams said.
Awards will be presented in various categories including emergency equipment, marching bands, floats, twirling units and musical variety groups on the bandshell stage at Irvin Park following the conclusion of the parade.
Marching bands will be judged in overall appearance, musical variety and showmanship and band front.
There will also be awards given to best appearing majorettes, silks, color guard and drum major.