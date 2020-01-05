INDIANA — The Curwensville wrestling team advanced four wrestlers to the finals of the Indiana Bo Wood Invitational on Saturday.
Two of those wrestlers won titles, including Jake Carfley at 113 pounds. Carfley defeated Commodore Perry’s Hunter Geibel 3-0 in the finals.
Zach Holland was also a champ at 145 pounds, defeating Portage’s Scott Beradinelli by fall in 2:41.
Two other wrestlers — Jake McCracken (170) and Duane Brady (182) fell in the finals.
McCracken was defeated 6-3 by Greenville’s Cole Karpinski, while Brady was pinned in 2:20 by Commodore Perry’s Domanic Leonard.
Moshannon Valley’s Alex Richner was fourth at 132 pounds, while teammate David Honan placed fourth at 195 pounds.
Commodore Perry won the team title with 202.5 points.
The Tide were fourth with 128 points.
The Knights finished 12th in the team standings with 53 points.
Both teams return to action on Tuesday.
Curwensville travels to Brookville, while Moshannon Valley is at Everett.