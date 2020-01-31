JOHNSONBURG — The Curwensville girls basketball team stopped Johnsonburg 45-24 on Friday night.
Briana Swindell led the Lady Tide with 13 points. Hannah Condon and Alyssa Bakaysa each had seven points.
Curwensville improved to 4-13. The Lady Tide host DuBois Central Catholic on Tuesday.
Curwensville—45
Condon 3 1-2 7, Jacobson 3 0-0 6, Swindell 3 6-6 13, Bakaysa 3 0-2 7, Henry 2 0-0 5, Guiher 0 0-0 0, Cassar 0 1-2 1, Pentz 2 0-0 6, Weber 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 8-12 45.
Johnsonburg—24
Lindberg 1 2-4 4, Kocjancic 1 0-0 2, A. King 1 0-2 2, Stauffer 0 0-0 0, Bienkowski 1 0-0 2, Myers 2 0-0 4, E. King 3 0-0 6, Stelene 1 0-0 2, Jones 0 2-2 2. Totals: 10 4-8 24.
Three-pointers: Swindell, Bakaysa, Henry, Weber 2.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 13 14 8 10—45
Johnsonburg 6 3 4 11—24