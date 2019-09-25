CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys golf team toppled visiting DuBois Central Catholic 198-239 on Wednesday at Eagles Ridge Golf Club to finish out the regular season.
The Tide’s Nate Hryn was the medalist on the day with a 40. Shane Miller added a 45, while Adam Miller tallied a 56.
The senior trio of Adam Miller, Shane Miller and Chris Daniel were honored before the match.
Curwensville—198
Nate Hryn 40, Shane Miller 45, Adam Miller 56. Others: Chris Daniel 57, Chase Graham 58, Mike Daniels 72.
DuBois Central Catholic—239
Carter Hickman 49, Zack Spellen 60, Parker Meholick 61. Others: Donte Armin 69.