CURWENSVILLE –Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School’s Logs to Lumber Club is gearing up for its 12th edition of Logs to Lumber.
Logs to Lumber is the annual celebration of all occupations that utilize lumber and timbering. It began in 2008. It is organized and executed by the school’s Logs to Lumber Club – an group composed of approximately 30 shop students.
The event will be held Friday, May 21, on the high school grounds. It will commence with an opening ceremony at 8 a.m., continue through noon, breaking for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. and conclude at approximately 2 p.m.
Instructor Jaye Bressler said last year, in early March, club members were quite involved in planning for the 2020 edition, however, when schools were closed for the remainder of the year for the coronavirus pandemic, the festival had to be canceled.
This year, the status of school sessions have been precarious but the club continued to forge ahead with planning for an event that could end up being canceled.
“The uncertainty never phased these kids. They came in an started working. They just were glad to be planning and working on Logs to Lumber. Having this to look forward to gave them hope and a drive,” Bressler said.
The 2021 Logs to Lumber will use the theme “Agriculture and Farming.” Bressler said the event will focus on the determination and dedication of farmers. “We want to honor the people who work so hard to feed all of us. We’ve done a lot of logging themes through the years but this year the club wanted to honor farmers and farming,” he explained.
“We want Curwensville students to be aware of all the careers that they can, if they choose to, be a part of. There will be networking opportunities and chances for them to see, touch and smell and taste. There are many, many options,” he said.
In 2021, the events focus will be on farming. “There are many types of farming,” he said ticking off tree farming, fruit growers and those who raise all types of animals, grain and vegetable and fruit crops. “We want to recognize farmers. They have such huge obstacles in front of them, still they manage to turn out quality products year after year. They are a very special breed of people. Many of them sleep just four to five hours a day, yet they are able to keep on trucking because they need to. It’s amazing,” Bressler said.
Displays, Bressler said, in addition to traditional ones associated with logging, will include a small assortment of farm animals, farming equipment and an ice cream stand. The 2021-22 Clearfield County Dairy Princess will be in attendance and Clearfield County 4-H members and FFA representatives have been invited to attend.
The event will be following Centers for Disease Control and the state departments of health and education guidelines for safety. Masks will be worn and social distancing will be observed. There will also be several hand sanitizing stations.
Businesses, individuals and organizations have been very generous to show their support. Bressler said there are approximately 50 sponsors for the 2021 Logs to Lumber. “We have had so much support from the community. It has been unbelievable,” he said.
The school’s first Logs to Lumber festival grew from an event were some interested students received a demonstration of how to mill a tree using a portable sawmill and band saw to process six hemlock trees that were donated. It was attended by a number of shop students who spent several hours watching, helping to use the mill and stacking and marking lumber.
“The Logs to Lumber event has grown through the years to a place we never dreamed of or anticipated. The mission from the beginning was to honor and showcase a diversified range of all men and women in the wood industry,” Bressler said, adding, “This year in addition to honoring and thanking them for the work they do, we are also happy to be recognizing farmers.”