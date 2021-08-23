Penn State opted to take its time with linebacker Curtis Jacobs during his true freshman season of 2020. He appeared in eight games, seeing action in a reserve capacity.
The Nittany Lions did have other options at the position, even with All-American Micah Parsons opting out of his final year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Well, Penn State returns three veteran linebackers this year but Jacobs’ talent is impossible to ignore.
He is expected to play a major role on Brent Pry’s defense, even with Ellis Brooks, Jesse Luketa and Brandon Smith all back. That makes Jacobs a Penn State name to know this month.
How will it work? By now, most fans realize Luketa is headed for a hybrid role, playing some inside linebacker and also competing for time at defensive end.
Brooks looks to be the guy in the middle for Penn State with Smith and Jacobs flanking him. Jacobs worked at the strong side during spring, and Smith is making the move from strong to weak.
The 6-1, 230-pound Jacobs, one of the top recruits in James Franklin’s 2020 class, brings plenty of speed and athleticism to the linebacker level, something the Lions appeared to be lacking at times a year ago.
Franklin was lauded the work of Jacobs during spring drills, saying he would be a starter based on his development.
“Curtis was able to gain some experience last year and right now he’s playing like a confident guy that gained some valuable experience last year,” Franklin said in April.
He added: “We’ve been really pleased with his athleticism in space and he seems to continue to get more confident out there on the field.”