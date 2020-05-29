The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday that work to replace an arch culvert will begin Monday, June 8. The culvert spans an unnamed tributary of Little Clearfield Creek on Route 2023 near the village of Glen Richey. Replacing the structure will remove it from the list of Clearfield County bridges in poor condition.
Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.
Beginning Monday, June 8, an eight-mile detour using Route 3007 (Bloomington/Glen Richey Road), Route 453 (Olanta to Bloomington Road), and Route 2022 (Oshanter Road) will be implemented. It will remain in place for the duration of the project.
The existing arch culvert was built in 1953, is 12-feet long and carries an average of 713 vehicles daily. It will be replaced with a precast reinforced concrete box culvert. Overall work will include removal of the existing culvert, construction of the new culvert, approach paving, guiderail installation, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items.
PennDOT anticipates opening reopening the road to traffic near the end of August. All work is weather and schedule dependent.
Clearwater Construction of Mercer is the contractor for this $1.6 million project, which covers the replacement of two bridges. The first was a Route 453 bridge near Olanta that was replaced last year.
