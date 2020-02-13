The Clearfield Alliance boys basketball team was toppled by Blair County Christian 73-35 on Thursday night.
Aaron McCloskey led the Crusaders with 11 points, four assists and four steals.
Richard Passmore had eight points and five rebounds.
CACS dropped to 2-19 overall and 0-11 in the ACAA. The Crusaders travel to Great Commission on Monday.
Blair County Christian—73
Cowart 4 3-4 11, H. Dull 7 2-2 16, Hight 7 2-2 16, Co. Dull 0 0-0 0, D. Dull 3 1-2 7, Hartman 0 0-0 0, Sease 0 0-0 0, A. Dull 3 1-1 8, Burkett 1 0-0 3, Ca. Dull 2 0-0 5. Totals: 27 9-11 73.
Clearfield Alliance—35
McCloskey 3 4-4 11, Passmore 4 0-0 8, Crawford 3 0-0 6, B. Michael 2 2-4 6, Blowers 1 0-0 2, N. Michael 1 0-0 2, Fitt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 6-8 35.
Three-pointers: A. Dull, Burkett, Ca. Dull. McCloskey.
Score by Quarters
BCC 20 24 20 9—73
CACS 6 8 12 9—35