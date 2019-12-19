CLYMER — The Clearfield Alliance Christian School’s boys basketball team was defeated by host Clymer Christian Academy 64-29 on Thursday.
Aaron McCloskey lead the Crusaders with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 6 steals.
Remington Crawford netted four points and added eight boards.
CACS, which fell to 0-7 overall and 0-4 in the ACAA.
The Crusaders are back in action Jan. 3 at Williamsport Christian.
Clearfield Alliance—29
McCloskey 7 3-9 17, Passmore 0 0-0 0, Crawford 2 0-0 4, B. Michael 2 0-0 4, Manno 1 0-0 2, N. Michael 1 0-0 2, Fitt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 8-8 29.
Clymer Christian—64
S. Meckley 8 0-0 16, Apjok 5 0-0 13, Shank 3 0-0 8, N. Meckley 5 0-0 11, Helman 2 0-0 4, Murray 2 0-0 4, Velardo 3 0-0 6, Rattigan 1 0-0 2. Totals: 29 0-0 64.
Three-pointers: Apjok 3, Shank, N. Meckley.
Score by Quarters
CACS 4 9 8 8—29
Clymer 31 18 10 5—64