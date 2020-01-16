The Clearfield Alliance Christian School boys basketball team dropped a 51-32 decision to visiting Grace Prep on Thursday.
Aaron McCloskey led the Crusaders with 22 points, seven rebounds, six blocks and four steals. Richard Passmore added eight boards and five steals.
CACS (1-12) visits DuBois Christian today.
Grace Prep—51
Codner 8 1-4 17, Costella 2 0-0 4, Mylan 4 0-0 9, Brancefield 1 0-0 2, Rhoads 1 0-0 2, W. Brown 0 0-0 0, J. Brown 4 0-0 9, Smith 1 2-4 4, Sumner 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 3-8 51.
Clearfield Alliance—32
McCloskey 7 6-10 22, Passmore 0 2-4 2, Crawford 1 1-2 3, B. Michael 0 2-2 2, Blowers 1 0-0 2, N. Michael 0 0-0 0, Fitt 0 1-2 1. Totals: 9 12-20 32.
Three-pointers: Mylan, J. Brown; McCloskey 2.
Score by Quarters
Grace Prep 8 9 18 16—51
CACS 8 5 6 13—32