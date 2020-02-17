The Clearfield Alliance boys basketball team was downed by Great Commission on Monday night 74-36.
The Crusaders were led by Aaron McCloskey, who had 14 points and four assists. Remington Crawford netted 10 points, while Brennan Michael added eight.
CACS fell to 2-20 overall and 2-12 in the ACAA. The Crusaders host Seeds of Faith on Thursday night.
Clearfield Alliance—36
McCloskey 4 4-7 14, Passmore 0 0-0 0, Crawford 5 0-0 10, B. Michael 4 0-0 8, Blowers 1 0-0 2, N. Michael 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 4-7 36.
Great Commission—74
I. Stonebreaker 3 0-2 6, S. Murray 2 0-0 4, Hildebrand 7 1-2 15, Noel 4 0-0 8, Karageanes 10 0-0 20, Pascual 1 0-0 2, C. Murray 1 0-0 2, Higgins 5 0-0 11, W. Stonebreaker 2 0-0 4, Summers 1 0-0 2. Totals: 36 1-4 74.
Three-pointers: McCloskey 2. Higgins 1.
Score by Quarters
CACS 4 10 7 15—36
GC 18 23 17 16—74