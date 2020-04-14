Clearfield’s Avry Grumblatt has made the most of her time as a competitive runner in high school, earning a total of seven letters in two sports, while creating bonds with her teammates that will last a lifetime.
Grumblatt competed and lettered in track and field from the time she was a freshman all the way through her senior year and earned three letters in cross country, which is her favorite sport, as well.
“The best thing about playing a sport is the family bond that is created within your teammates,” Grumblatt said. “It’s like they become your second family. It’s very cool.
“My favorite sport is cross country because of the work ethic it takes, and the challenges I faced throughout my three years of being in the sport.”
One of those challenges was overcoming the disappointment of not qualifying for states in her junior year after running to a second-place finish in the Mountain League Championships just two weeks prior.
She came back in her senior season to once again take second at the Mountain League meet before following that up with a sixth-place finish at the District 9 meet. Her time of 21:12 was actually faster than the winning district time the prior year (in a meet run in very poor conditions.)
“My favorite meet was the 2019 district race for cross country,” Grumblatt said.
“I had no idea if I was going to make it to states, and as soon as the race started it felt so quick, and the next thing I knew I was qualified to run in the PIAA state championships.”
Grumblatt also qualified for states in track and field in her junior season, both individually in the 400 run and as part of the Lady Bison 1600 meter relay team after second-place finishes in both during the D-9 Meet.
The daughter of Nadine Davis and Jason Grumblatt, Avry was hoping for another trip to PIAAs this season, but had that dream dashed when the coronavirus pandemic caused the rest of the school year and spring sports to get canceled.
“This was hard news to face,” Grumblatt said. “Knowing I will never run another track and field meet with my teammates is truly heart breaking.
“I walked off of states last year very disappointed in my performance, but I kept telling myself ‘you always have next year.’
“However, I am thankful for the last three years I had with the sport; they shaped me into who I am today, and I am very fortunate to have been able to compete with the best runners in the state my junior year as my final race.”
Grumblatt’s cross country head coach Eric Yingling also had a hand in shaping her and is a role model to the Lady Bison senior.
“He is the one who taught me the mentality I needed to win and do my best,” she said.
“He always told me how proud he was of me, and how honored he was to coach me my senior year. He ran every single workout with us, and endured the same pain as we did every single practice, which I really admired about him.
“He is like family to me, and I still look up to him as a person as well as an athlete and will for years to come.”
Grumblatt, who is also the Vice President of Student Council, and a member of National Honor Society and Key Club, has three siblings, an older brother Kyle Grumblatt, a younger sister Grace McCracken and younger brother Lykan Dean.
Her future plans are to attend Clarion University to obtain her bachelor’s of science and nursing degree before furthering her education at a graduate school to receive a Doctorate and work as a nurse practitioner.