Get ready to fall into fun when the 9th annual Clearfield Pumpkin Run/Walk 5K, Fall Festival and Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show returns to beautiful downtown Clearfield on Saturday, October 12th hosted by the Clearfield Revitalization Corporation (CRC).
The day will start off with a Pumpkin Run 5K run/walk through the streets of Clearfield. Participants must register by September 28th to be guaranteed a race shirt. Day-of registration will be 7 a.m. –8 a.m. at the Clearfield Riverwalk Amphitheatre and the race will start at 8:30 a.m. in the Clearfield Agway area. Visit www.discoverclearfield.com for more information. After the race, head over to the Fall Festival from 10 a.m. –4 p.m. This admission-free, family-friendly event on Market, Locust, and Third Streets features something for everyone! Festival-goers can enjoy great food while meeting and mingling with over 100 talented artisans as they display and sell work ranging from ceramics, fiber, wood, leather and metalwork to jewelry, glass, photography, and mixed-media art pieces. Many downtown businesses will also be open to showcase great fall sales. There will be live entertainment in front of the Courthouse! Kids will be able to “Chalk-Up Clearfield” by designing their own square on the sidewalk sponsored by Historica Plus Antiques. There will also be lots of games, face painting and fall activities for kids all day throughout the festival!
In addition, the sixth annual Car/Truck/Motorcycle Show to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project will take place in and around the Third Street Parking lot with day of registration from 10 a.m. –12 p.m. Registration Fee: $10.00. There will be many classes for the show so come and enjoy the fun and show off your car, truck or motorcycle. Certificate and Cash Awards given for First, Second, and Third places depending on the number of participants per class.