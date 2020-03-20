In support of Governor Wolf’s, statewide mitigation efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and in conjunction with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), effective Friday, March 20, Central Pennsylvania Community Action, Inc. will restrict walk-in access at all offices and outreach centers.
Emergency services will continue. For the most up-to date information, please call our Main Office at 814-765-1551 or 1-800-822-2610. You may also reach us by email vonda@cpcaa.net
Thank you for your cooperation as we work together to promote health and safety through this difficult time.