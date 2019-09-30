HYDE — The Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club hosted its end-of-year Couples League on Sunday.
A total of eight couples participated in the event.
The low gross went to the foursome of Kenny Radzieta, Tammy Mohney, Jim Moore and Audrey Moore with a 33.
The event of the day was most birdies and bogeys. The foursome of Bob Kroell, Joey Kroell, P.D. Beish and Barb Beish finished first with five.
Scott Davis had the third closest shot on hole No. 5, while P.D. Beish added the longest putt on hole No. 6.