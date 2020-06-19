The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of June 22–26, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.
Boom Arm Mowing
- State Route 879 (Grampian to Clearfield)
Bridge Work
- State Route 3014 (Black Elk Road)
Brushing
- State Route 153 (Boone Mountain)
Crack Sealing
- Interstate 80 (DuBois and Penfield exit ramps)
- State Route 153 (Boone Mountain)
Drainage Improvement
- State Route 2027 (Mineral Springs)
- State Route 4002 (Stanley Bottom Road)
- State Route 4003 (Stanley Bottom Road)
- State Route 4004 (Helvatia Road)
Durapatching
- State Route 3014 (Black Elk and Home Camp Road)
Mowing
- Interstate 80 (throughout county)
Pipe Flushing
- State Route 879 (Frenchville)
Pipe Replacement
- State Route 453 (Olanta)
- State Route 879 (Shawville)
- State Route 1001 (Hyde)
- State Route 1006 (Goshen)
- State Route 3001(Ridge Road)
- State Route 3005 (Redden Hill)
- State Route 3009 (McGees Mills)
- State Route 3016 (Burnside)
Shoulder Improvements
- State Route 2007 (Morgan Run)
Tail Ditching
- State Route 4002 (Stanley Bottom Road)
- State Route 4003 (Stanley Bottom Road)
- State Route 4004 (Helvatia Road)
Turf Cutting
- State Route 219 (Grampian to Luthersburg)
- State Route 729 (Grampian)
PennDOT encourages drivers to “Know before they go” and to check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA is free, available 24 hours a day, and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
For more information, visit www.penndot.gov or call 814-765-0524.