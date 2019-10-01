CURWENSVILLE — The Clearfield County Historical Society will hold its 64th annual dinner on Thursday, Oct. 24, at St. Timothy’s Church Hall in Curwensville. Social hour will begin at 6 p.m. with dinner following at 6:45 p.m. Dinner will be catered by Luigi’s Ristorante of DuBois.
This year’s dinner sponsors are CBT/Riverview Bank and Bee Kind Winery.
Following dinner, the society officers will present annual awards to honor the volunteers who help to staff the Kerr House museum during visitation hours and those who participate in local historical research, work projects and historical preservation and restoration.
This year’s guest speaker will be Diane Stodart Yarger of Sinking Spring and formerly of Madera, who with her husband Jim, formerly of Sanborn, spent thousands of hours painstakingly editing and restoring the 1897 Public Spirit newspaper history of Clearfield County. Mrs. Yarger will describe her interest in the newspaper series and recount her process of resurrecting it into a book. The series has been published in book form by the Clearfield County Historical Society and will be available for sale at the dinner.
The Public Spirit history was never completed to include all of the boroughs and townships of Clearfield County. It is, however, a genealogical treasure trove of family information. It is filled with fascinating everyday stories and anecdotes that present a vivid slice of county life throughout the 19th century. Board members and friends will orally read select passages from the book that promise to be both informative and, most of all, entertaining.
The dinner’s cost is $25 per person and everyone is welcome. Invitations have been sent to society members. Others wishing to make a reservation are welcome to do so by mailing payment to: CCHS, 511 Val Valzah Ave., Clearfield, PA 16830. Reservations must be made by Wednesday, Oct. 16.