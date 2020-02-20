Clearfield County Historical Society met on Feb. 20 to conduct regular business and set plans in motion for its historical public outreach events.
The Kerr House Museum and the Alexander Research Center will open for visitation and genealogical as well as other research on Sunday, May 3, and will be open each Sunday and Thursday, from 1:30 until 4:30 p.m., with closings on May 24, July 5 and Sept. 7 to honor the Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day holidays.
The Mothers Day Tea will be held on Sunday, May 10. Advance reservations will be taken in order to streamline the crowd of those wishing to attend.
The Society will take part in the Clearfield County Fair Parade on Monday, Aug. 3 and will again sponsor the “Derby Hat Day” contest during the harness races at the Grandstand on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
A committee will be formed to plan and improve the very successful Night At The Museum event in August. The reenactment program features the highlights of the lives of Clearfield County historical characters. Likewise, plans for October’s Annual Apple Cider Festival at the historic Bloody Knox Civil War era cabin in Kellytown will be addressed throughout the year.
Other business included:
- A matching Lumber Heritage Region grant was finalized in order to aid with the republication of James Mitchell’s 1922 book, Lumbering and Rafting. The book will be added to the Society’s sale inventory list.
- The heating system in the Alexander Research Center has been expanded and is in working order.
- A Scan Pro 2200 microfilm reader and printer, using digital reading and reproduction of the Society’s large newspaper and document collection will be ordered and installed. This system will be a great improvement and aid to historians and genealogists.
- Society membership stands at 662. The Society has 1,887 followers of its Facebook site and 400 followers of its Instagram site. Users of both sites are urged to become Society members.