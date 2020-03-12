In Tuesday’s story about the Mosquito Creek Coyote Hunt, Media Relations Coordinator Frank Josefik Jr. said the hunt did have a record prize money amount; however, there was not a record number of hunters and coyotes. Additionally, the total cash jackpot was $49,140 and the heaviest female coyote prize was $9,828. Robin Bell is the Coyote Hunt chairwoman. Josefik also clarified that Chase English brought in the last coyote before the 4 p.m. deadline on Sunday, Feb. 23 and harvested the female coyote in Clearfield County around 3:30 p.m.