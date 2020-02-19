The price tag for Moshannon Valley Elementary School’s new addition is $2 million. The figure in Tuesday’s story was incorrect.
———
Cooper Township received a Dirt and Gravel Road grant of $29,677. The amount was incorrectly printed in The Progress.
