The Progress was given incorrect information for the District 6 Sectional pairings. West Branch 106-pounder Landon Bainey was the No. 1 seed for the sectional tournament held last evening at Bald Eagle Area High School. It was incorrectly reported he was the No. 2 seed.
rmurawski
