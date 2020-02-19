In Wednesday’s story about Kelly Watson of Philipsburg who is fighting Stage 4 adenocarcinoma, a phone number listed for her daughter, Sophie Watson, was incorrect. The correct number to reach Sophie to make donations to the family or to the benefit dinner scheduled Feb. 23 at Hope Fire Co. Recreation Center is 577-2877.
jbenamati
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
'Heavy snow' predicted for area starting before dawn
-
Gordmans 'Grand Opening Brand Bash' set for Feb. 18
-
Hawk Run man homeless, dog killed in Friday night blaze
-
Philipsburg man accused of illegally selling wine waives hearing
-
Local pastor facing felony sex assault charges in Minnesota
-
Pennsylvania's top Senate Republican announces he'll retire at end of current term
-
PHILIPSBURG FAMILY RALLIES AROUND ADOPTIVE MOM WITH CANCER
-
Sheriff Churner to speak at Bigler Township on concealed carry permits
-
Mo Valley leaders confront student truancy at town hall meeting
-
Woman accused of theft waives hearing
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: