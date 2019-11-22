The pickup date for the annual homemade nut, poppyseed and nut roll sale at Ss. Peter & Paul Church of Hawk Run and St. Agnes Church in Morrisdale is Dec. 12. Orders can be placed with Bernie Mostyn at 343-6675 and Bubba Zelensky at 762-7348. The date and phone number was incorrect in Thursday’s edition.
jbenamati
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. HS announces 1st quarter honor roll
-
West Branch High School honor roll announced
-
Police Logs 11-18
-
FREE HOLIDAY FEAST
-
After Supreme Court ruling, Pennsylvania township backs down on access to private property
-
Philipsburg native Adams reaches baseball pinnacle, wins World Series
-
Revocation Court-Ammerman
-
Straley's Furniture Reimagined hosting open house Saturday
-
Homicide charges bound to court against Williams
-
Moshannon Valley board adopts unified start time
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: