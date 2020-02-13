In Wednesday’s police logs under DuBois-based State Police, it was stated that a person was charged after entering a laundromat on the 100-block of Main Street, Falls Creek Borough and causing damage to the premises. Jane Russell of Grampian was incorrectly named as the arrestee. Russell is the owner of the business. The person arrested and charged with criminal mischief and theft was not named in the report.
tkolesar
