In a Tuesday story about local pastor Todd T. Hogue of Community Baptist Church near Curwensville who is facing felony sex assault charges stemming from incidents that occurred when he was a youth pastor in Minnesota, the victim came forward in December 2018, not 2019 as originally reported. Additionally, the victim was a student at Lake Region Christian School, an extension of the First Baptist Church.
jbenamati
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
'Heavy snow' predicted for area starting before dawn
-
Local pastor facing felony sex assault charges in Minnesota
-
Clearfield Jr./Sr. High School announces 2nd quarter honors
-
Irvona firefighters mourn loss of life member
-
Clearfield man waives drug delivery charge
-
Sen. Dinniman won't seek re-election, plans to retire
-
Man who assaulted police officer sent to state prison
-
Philipsburg Elementary named 'Distinguished Title I School' for 2019-20
-
Unstoppable: Curwensville graduate Nick Stewart shares his story of overcoming obstacles
-
Curwensville teen enjoys creating edible works of art
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: