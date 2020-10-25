An error in Saturday’s edition of The Progress regarding the birth announcement of Caroline Stella Cox incorrectly published the father’s first name. Caroline’s father’s first name is Jacob.
jbenamati
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
DuBois woman sentenced for meth trafficking
-
DuBois, Clearfield have highest number of COVID-19 cases
-
Golden Tide overcome power outage, surge in the second half for 36-0 win over Bucks
-
West Decatur woman sentenced to jail for probation violation
-
EMT recognized for 20 years of service
-
Warriors complete comeback, down Glendale 34-30
-
Philipsburg-Osceola sweeps Clearfield
-
Man who stopped moving train in Clearfield Borough waives hearing
-
Salvation Army holding Christmas toys, senior food boxes signups
-
Free milk and food drive-thru events scheduled in local areas
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: