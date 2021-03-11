In a Wednesday story published in The Progress about Tomorrows Hope located near Coalport, it was incorrectly stated that COO Rich Metzger said the facility does not house sexual offenders. To clarify, Metzger did say Tomorrows Hope does not house sexually violent predators. As of Thursday, there are 10 sexual offenders — four of which are classified as lifetime — listed on the state Megan’s Law website as living at the facility — but none are listed as sexually violent predators. According to the site, a sexually violent predator is a sex offender convicted of a sexually violent offense who has “a mental abnormality or personality disorder the makes the person likely to engage in predatory sexually violent offenses.”
jbenamati
