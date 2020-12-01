A state news story that was published Dec. 1 regarding Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement Officers visiting 314 licensed liquor establishments from Nov. 27-29 was identified incorrectly in the headline as the state Liquor Control Board (PLCB). The PLCB is not the same entity as the state police Liquor Control Enforcement team.
