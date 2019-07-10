In a submitted photo published on page B6 on Tuesday about Jermiah Vezza receiving the Gerald Read Memorial Scholarship, the scholarship was initiated for “Jerry” Read who was killed during the Naval Shipyard Massacre in Washington, D.C. in 2013.
