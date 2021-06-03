Following a preliminary hearing before Senior Magisterial District Judge Richard Ireland on Wednesday at Centralized Court, charges against Cletus Alan Ripple of DuBois were bound over to court. The charge of indecent exposure was dismissed and his bail was lowered to $150,000 monetary. The charges were not waived to court as stated in yesterday’s edition of The Progress.
In a June 3 story published on page A2, the Girard Grange will host a neighborhood picnic on Sunday, July 18, followed by another chicken BBQ on Sunday, Aug. 22. The dates were incorrect.