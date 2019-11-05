Curwensville United Methodist Church will host a bazaar and luncheon during Home for the Holidays on Thursday, Nov. 7, and Friday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. A soup and sandwich lunch will be served both days from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 602 State St., Curwensville. The information about the bazaar in Saturday’s edition about Home for the Holidays was incorrectly provided to The Progress.

