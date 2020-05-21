Information submitted to The Progress regarding Glendale H.S. senior scholarship winners was incorrect. The Katie Flick Scholarship is $500, not $250 as submitted. The complete list of winners was published Thursday, May 21 on page A2.
jbenamati
