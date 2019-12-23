In a Dec. 20 story about the trial of Dr. Henry Dela Torre, in his testimony, Dela Torre said toward the end of his treatment of Rachel Shoemaker, he also prescribed Fentanyl because he felt it was safer for Shoemaker. The story incorrectly stated Dela Torre prescribed methadone.
