Ryan Sayers is the Clearfield County District Attorney. His title was incorrect in a photo in Wednesday’s edition.
CORRECTION
jcorcino
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
LHU Clearfield Campus could close as part of proposed merger
-
Police seek suspect wanted in Hyde murder
-
Homicide victim's family details history of domestic violence
-
Murder suspect remains in serious condition, vehicle and dog still missing
-
Murder suspect in serious condition after self-inflicted gunshot
-
Shiloh native Roland Welker wins History Channel's 'Alone'
-
COMBINED POLICE EFFORT YIELDS CAPTURE OF MURDER SUSPECT
-
Glendale board moves forward with fall sports; spectators banned
-
Assault charges against Coalport man bound over to court
-
Seven-vehicle crash closes I-80 for five hours, injures 15
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: