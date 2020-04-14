ALLPORT — While brick and mortar schools might not be in session, there is plenty of activity going on at the West Branch Area School District since classes across the state were shut down by Gov. Tom Wolf on March 13.
Superintendent Michelle Dutrow has written numerous letters that can be found at the district’s website (www.westbranch.org) and its Facebook page “West Branch Area School District.”
At-home instruction started on March 30, with Dutrow stating they are using the review/enrichment model permitted by the state Department of Education.
“Elementary students are receiving a paper packet for their assignments and those are delivered periodically using one of our fabulous transportation providers — Long’s Transportation,” Dutrow said. “Middle school and high school students with internet access are receiving their assignments each week via online systems, while those without internet access are receiving the paper packets.”
Dutrow said as was expected, there have been some minor problems in the first week as staff and students settle into a format they have never experienced before.
“Our administration is reaching out to those middle school/high school students who have not engaged to date in their core classes to see how we might assist,” Dutrow said. “The district does expect all students to engage in the instruction being provided at home, but are sympathetic to the many and varied reasons why this model might not yield a perfect response for every assignment.”
West Branch has also been partnering with the Moshannon Valley YMCA since the school closure to provide meals to children of the community as part of the YMCA’s Anti-Hunger Program.
“As we have shared with our families in numerous communications, there is no income eligibility for this service,” Dutrow said. “All children in the community ages 2-18 are able to receive meals. We have been distributing meals two days a week as our families told us that schedule is more convenient and cost-effective for them.”
Those wanting to take part in the program can arrive at the school between 12-1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. Dutrow said they serve about 500 children each distribution day.
With the state closing all schools for the rest of the 2019-20 school year, Dutrow offered sympathy to seniors in a letter last week.
“We understand the rationale behind the decision and support our government and health officials, but also understand how unfair this turn of events is for this group of young people,” Dutrow said. “While we will not be able to give them a traditional closure to their school experience, we will make every effort to provide them with alternative opportunities to celebrate and graduate.”
Dutrow said she can’t say enough about the effort and dedication of district employees during this coronavirus pandemic.
“While we may currently be closed, every single employee is currently working to keep our school running,” Dutrow said. “This includes essential employees coming into the school in small numbers for deep cleaning, the feeding program, materials prep or general operations as well as those at home doing office work, instructional work, materials prep, student tutoring, or other student programs (counseling, therapy, communications, engagement). Everyone has their own anxieties and fears at this time, but first and foremost, these employees want the very best for the children of our community during this difficult time.”
Dutrow also thanked the school board members as they work through the ever-changing landscape.
“This group of community members has a genuine concern for the children of the community and an unwavering commitment to West Branch,” Dutrow said. “Administration greatly appreciates their patience and support as we continue to move through uncharted waters, providing us with the time and space to work through the many and varied issues that arise each week.”