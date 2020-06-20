HARRISBURG — The total number of confirmed/probable cases of COVID-19 in Clearfield County jumped by two, as reported Friday by the state Department of Health.
There are now 63 cases in the county, 47 are confirmed and 16 are probable.
The number of negative county cases is 1,797.
Neighboring Centre County gained four more positive cases as they set at 176 cases with six deaths.
The DOH confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 19, that there are 526 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 80,762. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
There are 6,399 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 38 new deaths.
“With more than half of the state now in the green phase of the process to reopen, it is essential that we continue to take precautions to protect against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “The commonwealth’s careful, measured approach to reopening is working as we see case counts continue to decline even as many other states see increases. But the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
Mask wearing is required in all businesses in yellow and green phases of reopening. The importance of masks even in counties in the green phase could have lasting effects as a COVID-19 surge is possible this fall.
There are 630 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 556,456 patients who have tested negative to date.