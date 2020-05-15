HARRISBURG — Clearfield County has seen an increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day, with two additional cases reported in Thursday’s update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Clearfield County’s total number of cases is now at 33, while Elk County remains steady at six total cases and Jefferson County remained unchanged with seven cases, the latest update from the state said.
Elk County is the only of the three counties to report a death to date as a result of COVID-19.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is listed at 701, in Elk County at 226 and in Jefferson County at 3,960, according to the Department of Health.
Thursday, the Department of Health reported 4,218 total deaths statewide, an increase from the 3,943 total deaths reported Wednesday. There were 44 new deaths reported overnight; the remaining 231 were reported as a result of a reconciliation of data over the past several weeks. This means the department added 275 total deaths to the data.
In the latest update, the Department of Health said there are 938 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 59,636.
Statewide 251,559 patients who have tested negative to date.
According to the latest report, Centre County reported two new cases, bringing that county’s total to 128 cases and two new deaths, bringing the total to six.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 12,677 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,922 cases among employees, for a total of 14,599 at 549 distinct facilities in 44 counties.