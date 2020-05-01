For years, local kids and adults have spent hot summer days cooling off at the Clearfield Community Swimming Pool.
Clearfield Community Swimming Pool Association President Brian Marshall said, due to restrictions in place to stop the spread of COVID-19, the association is currently unsure about the status of the swimming pool for the 2020 season.
“We are uncertain as to whether the pool can open this year,” Marshall told The Progress.
He said the association was pleased to learn Clearfield County is among the list of counties being lifted from the stay-at-home order that has been in place since March 16. Gov. Tom Wolf announced yesterday, Clearfield County, along with 23 others, would move to the second phase of a three-tier plan easing limitations placed on state residents, businesses and outdoor recreation pursuits.
“We are cautiously optimistic given that Clearfield County has been moved to the yellow phase and some of the restrictions are being lifted. We are hopeful since the pool is an outdoor venue it may be allowed to open this season, at some point,” Marshall said.
He said the association has received no directives from the state in regards to the pool. “Ultimately the decision on the opening of the pool will be guided by what is allowed and what isn’t,” he added.
One of the considerations that will also go into the decision of whether the pool can be open is the cost of operations. Marshall said some may not realize, but the pool has costs associated with it whether it is open for use or not. He said although the association hopes to collect enough each year to be able to pay the pool’s bills and make a small profit to start off the next year, even if restrictions are lifted, the association will have to gauge at how much of the season remains and if there are enough people interested in utilizing the swimming pool before it decides the status.
“We can’t lose money,” Marshall added.
He said the association has approved for the pool being cleaned later this month in hopes of it would be permitted to open.