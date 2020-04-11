HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority recently approved a $450 million emergency loan program to assist financially distressed hospitals as they work to address the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Senator Joe Scarnati, R-Brockway.
“During this public health emergency we must to do all that we can to help those on the front lines,” Scarnati said. “I continue to be a strong advocate for rural Pennsylvania and ensuring our local hospitals have access to this funding. Rural Pennsylvanians deserve the same outstanding quality of healthcare as residents of every other area of our state.”
Hospitals will be eligible to apply for low-interest loans of up to $10 million under the Hospital Emergency Loan Program. The loan is intended to provide short-term financial relief for hospitals until federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security funding is available.
The HELP application period is expected to run from April 13 through 20 and hospitals should submit their requests through the Department of Community & Economic Development’s Electronic Single Application for Assistance. Applications will be evaluated based on specific criteria including size and location of the hospital, its financial need, and the impact of COVID-19 on its operations.