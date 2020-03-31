HARRISBURG — Riverview Financial Corporation, parent company of Riverview Bank and its operating divisions, CBT Bank and Citizens Neighborhood Bank, provides guidance as COVID-19 continues to evolve.
Riverview Bank is committed to taking actions deemed necessary to help ensure that customers, employees, and community neighbors remain safe and well positioned to bounce back as quickly as possible following the present pandemic crisis. Riverview Bank has launched several initiatives and precautionary measures intended to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 virus pandemic which are detailed in this press release.
The bank is providing relief in all aspects of our business to support our customers and neighbors impacted by the pandemic throughout the communities we serve, while remaining flexible in our ongoing efforts to balance customer service needs with operational changes required as we react to environmental changes and governmental mandates.
“In community banking, local people and local businesses are why we are in business ourselves. Our employees, our customers, and the communities we serve are the reasons for our very being. In this time of uncertainty, with the COVID-19 pandemic, we want you to know that your safety and well-being are paramount in every decision we make. Our team is working diligently to provide the products and services necessary to create peace of mind for all we serve, while adjusting our operating environment to take necessary precautions, keeping our customers and employees as safe as possible”, said Brett D. Fulk, President & CEO.
Fulk continued, “Our plan, and number one priority, is to be here for you throughout this current crisis and beyond.”
In support of the continued mission of delivering fresh and healthy food options to pantries throughout 27 counties of Central PA in a time where schools are not in session and supplies are at a minimum due to COVID-19, Riverview Bank committed a $15,000 contribution to the Fresh Express efforts of The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.
In following CDC guidelines of social distancing and sanitization, the bank is limiting customer contact in banking transactions without disrupting customers’ ability to transact banking business.
The bank is creating a work-from-home process, where applicable. The bank has suspended all non-essential business travel and in-person meetings, and has developed strategies to remain open and available to customers in areas under shelter-in-place mandates by the State of Pennsylvania.
- Riverview Bank is temporarily limiting most locations to drive-up and ATM services, with lobby access available by appointment only.
Also, hours of operation have been altered at some high-traffic drive-up locations. We will continue to balance customer service needs with safety efforts, and as a result will continue to modify hours as necessary. Community Office locations and the temporary hours of operations are available on our COVID-19 resource page on our website, https://www.riverviewbankpa.com/COVID-news.html.