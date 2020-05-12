HARRISBURG — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by five cases in Clearfield County, bringing the total to 30, according to Tuesday’s update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The number of confirmed cases in Elk and Jefferson counties remained the same, with Elk at five and Jefferson at seven, the latest update from the state said.
Elk County is the only of the three counties to report a death to date as a result of COVID-19.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is listed at 654, Elk County’s at 222 and Jefferson County’s at 384, according to the Department of Health.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a statewide increase of 75 new COVID-19-related deaths Monday, bringing the total to 3,806 deaths in Pennsylvania.
There were an additional 837 cases of COVID-19 reported statewide, bringing the total to 57,991.
There are 237,989 patients who have tested negative to date.
According to the latest report, Centre County reported three new cases, bringing that county’s total to 122 cases and two deaths.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 12,130 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,724 cases among employees, for a total of 13,854 at 540 distinct facilities in 44 counties.