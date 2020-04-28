ALLPORT — It may not be in the capacity originally planned, but the West Branch Area School District is still planning on holding a graduation ceremony in some capacity.
During Monday night’s West Branch School Board meeting — which took place online due to the COVID-19 pandemic — the question was posed on whether the district would be planning on holding graduation even though classes have been canceled for the rest of the year. Superintendent Michelle Dutrow said they will definitely hold an event of some sort, but they’re just not positive how that may be.
“Ideally, we would like to be permitted to hold an outside commencement,” Dutrow said. “We are waiting to make sure that is in compliance with state government and state health officials.”
Dutrow said if they are able to do that, it would be done at the football field.
“If we’re unable to do our ceremony outside at our football stadium, then we will be looking to do something more personalized — one senior at a time with their parents here at the school — complying with all of the other (Center for Disease Control) regulations and then building all of those personal experiences together into a ceremony,” Dutrow said.
Dutrow said it’s been challenging in terms of trying to figure out what to do with the ever-changing landscape of what you can and cannot do during the coronavirus pandemic, but they will continue to work through it.
“We’ve promised our seniors that number one, they’re going to get to wear their cap and gown,” Dutrow said. “Number two, their parents are going to get to see them receive a diploma. And number three, we will have photos to commemorate the event.”
Resident Stephanie Russell thanked the district for planning a graduation ceremony, as she is a mother of a senior student.
“I think it’s a huge deal for these kids and they’re all very excited to be able to have that opportunity,” Russell said.
Russell said ultimately, she feels that most would love the opportunity of having graduation on the football field. Dutrow reiterated that the football field would be the “best case scenario” for a graduation but they continue to wait for approval if it can be done.
“If we get the green light on that, then we’re excited ourselves,” Dutrow said. “We’re ready to put together something for the students. We know that being together is first and foremost what our seniors want. If we find that we can’t do that, then we will definitely need to look at our backup plan and do as much as we can at that time.”
Russell also mentioned that she knows of students that would be moving on to military duties around June 9 and hopes if the district does hold services, they are done before that date. Dutrow said they are aware of those departure dates and would prefer that if a physical graduation is allowed, it would be before they leave.
“We’ve heard from (those seniors with military commitments), who are very much interested in participating,” Dutrow said. “We want to be respectful to the fact that they have commitments that will move them out of the area quickly.”