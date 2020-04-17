PHILIPSBURG — It’s been a summer staple since in downtown Philipsburg since 1998, as Heritage Days was created after the town’s successful bi-centennial celebration the year prior. But due to the nation’s coronavirus pandemic, Heritage Days and three other Centre County festivals have been canceled for 2020.
The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau — along with organizers of Heritage Days, Central PA 4th Fest, Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts and the People’s Choice Festival — made the announce via video conference Friday morning.
“We’ve come to the decision — as difficult as it is — that these events will not be held this year,” HVAB President and CEO Fritz Smith said. “Out of concern for the safety of residents, visitors and the many volunteers who participate in these events, we’ve decided that the events will be canceled.”
Smith said all four festivals are looking at some “alternative plans” that may include a type of “virtual celebration.”
“In general, we’re going to look forward and really put all of our planning efforts into next year, making next year’s event bigger and better,” Smith said. “This is really like a gut punch for this community. These events mean so much ... but we’ll pick ourselves up and move on and begin planning for next year.”
Heritage Days Chairman Jim Pollock — who has been with the event since the beginning — said there are mixed emotions in cancelling this year.
“We were really looking forward this year to having a great celebration,” Pollock said.
This year’s Heritage Days was slated for July 7-12 and its theme was “Be True to Your School” — which was honoring the hometown Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District and its students/accomplishments.
“We’re going to follow through next year,” Pollock said. “We’ll hit the pause button ... and have our celebration and we will continue with the theme that we planned this year ... We look forward to coming back as big as ever.”
Pollock thanked the HVBA and other event organizers for working together for the good of Centre County.
Fritz said among the four festivals, they estimate over 300,000 people attend over the span of multiple days.
Pollock said a number of businesses and organizations rely on Heritage Days for its main fundraiser. They — along with the other festivals — will try to help the community and vendors as much as possible in recouping losses caused by the cancellations.
“We’re really going to try and put some programs together to support those agencies that are so vital to our community,” Pollock said. “We also have vendors that have been with us for the last 23 years. Our event was their mainstay that covered most of their operations for the rest of the year. So we’re very cognizant of what role we’ve played and it’s all hands on deck to offer something that can offset the loss.”
Pollock said they started telling vendors Friday morning of the cancellation and they are hoping to put things on its website of www.philipsburgheritagedays.com and its Facebook page to “keep the spirit alive” for 2020.
When asked should the current climate change and things are opened back up in the country, spokespeople of all four festivals said they would not be able to just reschedule the events due to all of the logistics involved. Pollock said for the Heritage Days parade alone, they had 17 bands and five drum and bugle corps scheduled. However, they could potentially do something on a smaller scale.
Smith said everyone came together to come up with the cancellation conclusion and reiterated they would ramp up efforts for 2021 to make all festivals that much better.
“With safety being at the forefront of everyone’s mind, as disappointing as it is, it was done to comply with the guidance that we’re getting from the federal, state and local officials that large gatherings just can’t happen at this time,” Smith said.