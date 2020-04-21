PHILIPSBURG — Things have been drastically different for the past month as all non-essential businesses have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But for municipalities like Philipsburg Borough, business continues in a normal capacity — albeit with zero foot traffic at the borough building.
Borough Manager Joel Watson said they’ve been following the state guidelines on distancing and keeping common areas disinfected for borough workers. Watson said for the most part, each road worker is riding around in their own truck.
“We’ve been trying to do that as much as possible,” Watson said.
In regard to the borough office, it is closed to the public. However, office workers are continuing their daily duties.
“Their work is exactly the same,” Watson said. “They have the same amount of bills, the same amount of mail. The only thing that isn’t there is the walk-in traffic.”
One thing that has been slower is permits, but Watson said that can still be taken care of.
“(The office workers) answer the phone when they’re in there and if there’s not someone in the office, then the machine directs you to two cell phone numbers,” Watson said. “All the calls are answered by a real person.”
Watson said the Slabtown playground and its ballfields — along with the Walter Swoope Memorial Park at Cold Stream Dam — are closed and maintenance is planned in the upcoming weeks.
During this time, Watson said brush collection has been much busier than usual due to many people deciding to clean up yards with the extra free time. Street sweeping has also been a big task the crew has taken on lately, with the state helping them on roads the borough doesn’t own. Watson said they typically would have been posting streets with “no parking” signs to do the sweeping, but they did not due to the pandemic.
With this year’s budget already set, Watson said there are still plenty of daily items to do in the borough in the midst of the pandemic and they’ll continue to operate safely and efficiently.
“We have things to do,” Watson said. “So if we can handle it for a while, we’ll do that.”